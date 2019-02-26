About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 26, 2019


SC rejects PIL seeking probe into Pulwama attack

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Feb 25:

 The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a probe into possible larger conspiracies behind the February 14 Pulwama militant attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
The PIL, filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, had claimed that nearly 370 kg RDX explosive was used by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber who rammed his vehicle into the bus carrying the CRPF men and hence required a thorough probe.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the plea.
The plea had also sought directions to the Government of India (GoI) to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge of the apex court to inquire the role of Indian citizens in the Uri and Pulwama attacks.
It alleged that though the investigations by the GoI and the Army found procedural lapses in the 2016 Uri attack in which 17 army men died, they did not carry out any detailed investigation because of which the people behind it were not punished. It further claimed that the role of locals in Kashmir, who had allegedly given support to Pakistani militants were also not investigated, which gave confidence to JeM to carry out the Pulwama attack.

