SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director

Published at January 08, 2019 11:35 AM 0Comment(s)813views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Kumar Verma as CBI Director and set aside the Centre's decision divesting him of his powers and sending him on leave.

The top court, however, restrained Verma from taking any major policy decision till the Central Vigilance Commission inquiry is over.

The apex court also said that any further decision against Verma would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints CBI Director.

The judgement was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI Director ends on January 31.

 

