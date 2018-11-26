About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC refuses to hear petition challenging Article 370

Published at November 26, 2018


Agencies

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a petition challenging Article 370 of the constitution, which gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court further directed the petitioner to file an Impleadment Application (IA) in the matter.

Earlier this month, the apex court had adjourned the hearing of a different plea challenging the validity of Article 370. The court will hear the plea in April next year.

The top court passed the order after the Centre sought for the adjournment stating that the current situation in the state is very sensitive.

Earlier in October, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDP) boycotted the municipal elections over lack of clarity in the Centre's stance on Articles 35A.

Article 370 of the Constitution gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. In April, the top court had said that Article 370 of the Constitution is not a temporary provision.

 

