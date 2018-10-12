About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC refuses to consider plea seeking minimum wages for workers in unorganised sector

Published at October 12, 2018 12:18 PM 0Comment(s)1002views


SC refuses to consider plea seeking minimum wages for workers in unorganised sector

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL filed by social activist Swami Agnivesh seeking minimum wages for around 50 crore workers in the unorganised sector.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul asked the activist to approach authorities concerned for the relief.

The PIL was seeking minimum wages for workers in the unorganised sector, saying 50 crore workers are employed in the unorganised sector and their rights under Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 39 (principles of policy to be followed by the State) have been violated.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top