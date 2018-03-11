SC organises plantation, cleanliness drive at Indoor stadium

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K State Sports Council Saturday organised plantation and cleanliness drive at Indoor Sports Stadium Srinagar.
The cheif guest of the event was ADDC Srinagar - Mufti Farid Ud Din.
Players from all the sports disciplines were part of the drive.
ADC Kashmir advised young generation to keep the city neat and clean so that Kashmir can truly be called ‘Paradise On Earth’.
Member Sports Council Prof Bashir, Rauf Tromboo, Mohammad Amin and Divisional Sports officer Kashmir Nuzhat Ara were also present on the occasion. Along Mushtaq Zargar, Manager Indoor stadium Sheikh Tulal manager Gindun stadium , Mohammad Iqbal Thang Ta Coach and Mir Mursaleen Basketball Coach were part of the programme.
