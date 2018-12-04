SC imposes fine on J&K, five other states for failing to create online monitoring of mid-day meal

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on J&K and five other states (each) for failing to create online monitoring of mid-day meal.
A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur and comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Hemant Gupta also took on the state governments for not complying with the directions of the top court on the issue yet.
The bench asked the states to deposit the amount with the Supreme Court Legal Services Authority within four weeks.
Other states that have been fined are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Delhi.
On March 23, 2017, the top court had asked state governments and Union Territories to upload information including the total number of students getting the benefit of the mid-day meal scheme within three months on their websites.