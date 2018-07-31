SC extends protection to Major Aditya

AgenciesNew Delhi, July 30:
The Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection granted to Major Aditya Kumar in the Shopian firing case till August 21 while hearing a petition filed by Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh, father of Major Aditya.
Lt. Col Karamveer Singh filed the petition to quash the Jammu and Kashmir police's FIR against his son.
The petition was heard by a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.
The major and his father refused to make any comments regarding the case.
In an earlier hearing, the Jammu and Kashmir government, in its affidavit, had stated that there was no bar for registering FIRs or initiating any investigation against Army personnel.
The Jammu and Kashmir police registered an FIR against Major Aditya for his involvement in the firing incident at Shopian on January 27 in which three unarmed civilians were killed after Army men fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters.
It had submitted to the apex court that Singh's petition is not maintainable and should not be heard by the court. They also said that the petitioner, Singh, had no locus standi in the case and thereby his petition should not be heard.
The J&K police filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Major and his Army unit of 10 Garhwal Rifles.
The next hearing in the case will be held on August 21.
The top court had earlier this month, said that the final call on whether an FIR can be filed against Army personnel without the consent of the Government of India (GoI) or not would be taken by the court itself.
The SC made the observation after the Jammu and Kashmir government pushed for investigation in the case against Major Aditya and said it will decide if the Major's father's petition to quash the FIR is maintainable or not.
Singh had claimed in his petition that his son, a major in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was "wrongly and arbitrarily" named in the FIR.