SC extends mediation process in Babri Masjid land dispute case, seeks outcome report by Aug 1

July 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed mediation process in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to continue and sought a report on its outcome by August 1.



A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said that after perusing the report filed by the mediation panel, it will take a call on August 2 on whether hearing is required in the case.



The bench, which perused the report filed by the panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, said its contents will remain confidential as per its earlier order.