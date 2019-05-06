SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir highway

May 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Jammu and Kashmir government's order restricting civilian traffic for two days in a week on a stretch of the highway from Udhampur to Baramulla for the movement of security forces.

Counsel for the Jammu and Kashmir government told the bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta that the order restricting traffic on the highway was taken due to the ongoing election and will remain in force till May 31.

The bench, after hearing the submissions, said, "We are not inclined to keep this petition pending.

The government had ordered restrictions on civil traffic movement on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur for safe passage of forces convoys in view of Lok Sabha polls.

However, the government removed such restriction on Baramulla- Srinagar stretch while the restriction continues on Sunday and Wednesday on Srinagar- Udhampur stretch.