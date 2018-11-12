About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at November 12, 2018 11:23 AM 0Comment(s)990views


SC declines early hearing of pleas in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court Monday declined early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said it had already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January. "We have already passed the order.

The appeals are coming up in January. Permission declined," the bench said while rejecting the request of early hearing of lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

