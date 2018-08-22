SC asks JK Govt to file reply on Talib’s custodial torture

PTINew Delhi, Aug 21:
The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to file its response on a plea alleging custodial torture of Gujjar activist and lawyer Talib Hussan by August 27.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud fixed the matter for further hearing in August 29.
The top court was hearing a plea by Talib Hussain, who spearheaded protest to demand punishment to rapists and murderers of 8-year-old nomad girl in Rasana village of Kathua in January.
He has alleged custodial torture by the state police in an alleged rape case lodged against him by his relative.
The court had earlier asked the lawyer, appearing for Hussain's cousin Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, to satisfy it on how a writ of habeas corpus (produce the body) was maintainable in the present case where the accused was in lawful police custody following an FIR being registered against him.
The counsel had referred to a Supreme Court judgement and said irrespective of the nature of detention, whether legal or illegal, such a petition could always be filed in cases of custodial torture.
The petition was opposed by the lawyer, appearing for Hussain's relative who has filed the FIR alleging rape, that there were as many as 10 FIRs against the accused and no relief should be granted without hearing the victim.
The plea seeks protection of Hussain in police custody and alleges that he had been brutally beaten up in the alleged fake rape case.
The state police's Crime Branch, which probed the brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old minor girl, filed the main charge sheet against seven people and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile.
The charge sheet has revealed chilling details about how the girl was kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed.