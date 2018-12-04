About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC asks for special courts in MPs, MLAs criminal cases

Published at December 04, 2018 03:40 PM 0Comment(s)408views


SC asks for special courts in MPs, MLAs criminal cases

RK Web News

Srinagar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed setting up of special courts in each district of Bihar and Kerala for the trial of pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, passed the direction and sought compliance reports from the Patna and Kerala High Courts by the 14th of this month.

The apex court directed the High Courts to send back cases from special courts, which were already constituted, to jurisdictional district courts. The Supreme Court also said the special courts would take up life term cases on priority while hearing pending matters against MPs and MLAs.

 The top court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. He sought a lifetime ban on politicians convicted in criminal cases, besides the setting up of special courts to expeditiously try cases involving elected representatives.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top