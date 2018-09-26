About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC allows live streaming of court proceedings

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Supreme Court today agreed to live-streaming and video recording of court proceedings. On the live streaming the court said “Sunlight is the best disinfectant, let people get first hand information about what is going on in court room proceedings”. A bench had earlier, on August 24, reserved its verdict on the case and said that they want to implement the concept of 'open court' in a bid to decongest the court.

“We don’t perceive any difficulty in live streaming. Let us first start with it and see how it goes. We are just on a pilot project. We are not ruling out anything and will improve with time. We cannot have everything together,” the bench observed.

