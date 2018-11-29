About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC allows candidates above 25 years to appear in NEET 2019 for UG courses

Published at November 29, 2018


RK Web News

Srinagar

The Supreme Court has allowed medical aspirants above 25 years of age to appear in NEET undergraduate exam 2019 for MBBS and BDS seats across India. However, the court has clarified that the final admission would be subject to the final outcome of the case on the validity of CBSE decision to fix upper age limit.

 The top court has also extended the last date for submitting filled NEET forms by a week from tomorrow to enable aspirants who did not qualify under the earlier age criteria to apply.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE had notified the upper age limit of 25 and 30 years for general and reserved categories respectively to apply for NEET exam.

