SBOTE postpones 3rd semester examinations

Published at December 18, 2018 12:28 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 17:

State Board of Technical Education on Monday postponed all theory examinations for 3rd semester scheduled for Tuesday.
The notice issued by authorities regarding the postponement of the papers reads, “It is notified for the information of all the principals and students of Jammu and Kashmir Polytechnics that the theory papers of 3rd semester scheduled on 18-12-2018 stands postponed and will now be held on 20-12-2018, the venue and timing of the exam will remain the same.”

