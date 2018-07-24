SBM: DC Jammu for creating mass awareness about sanitation campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Monday called for creating mass awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) among common masses.
According to an official, Kumar said this as he reviewed the progress under SBM here at a meeting of Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the district.
The DC took a thorough review of the construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) and community toilets in each block, the official said.
Beside others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Suraiya Jabeen and DPO RDD Sunaina Saini, added the official.
The official said that threadbare discussion was held on various aspects of the Mission like progress in achieving ODF status for Panchayats, the pendency of IHHL units, their MIS and Geo Tagging and overall progress made so far.
The DC comprehensively reviewed Panchayat wise performance of each block and directed for completion of all pending works within the stipulated time frame. The DC emphasized upon the BDOs to ensure 100 percent coverage under Geo-Tagging and directed them for regular monitoring of Panchayats to ensure infrastructure upgradation under SBM.
He asked the officers to act on a multi dimensional strategy roping in all government departments to ensure cent percent households are provided with toilet facilities.
The DC also sensitized the officers to be prepared for Swachh Survey Grameen (SSG) which is going to start from 1st August, 2018 . He said that the survey will be held in all 648 districts of the country and the points will be given on the basis of service delivery, improved sanitation, citizen feedback, water logging, toilets available and their utilities at schools, PHCs, Anganwadis and religious places, awareness about the SSG and other aspects.
To create maximum awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan Grameen, the DC asked the officers to organize awareness camp, rallies, painting and poster competitions and personal interaction with villagers to motivate them to construct toilets and contribute their bit in Swachh Bharat Mission.
The DC asked the officers to explain people in detail the important provisions of SBM guidelines, the type and design of toilets to be constructed and amount of incentive and other support being provided by the government.
He also asked the concerned officers to personally visit the villages and inform the villagers about the health hazards of open defecation and its serious impact on social life.
