SBI-RSETI’s training prog on EDP concludes at Reasi

Training programme on “EDP for PMEGEP beneficiaries” conducted by State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI) concluded here today.
According to an official, a total of 28 trainees hailing from Arnass, Garhi, Mahore, Dharmari ,Talwara, Sujandhar and Reasi participated in the 10-day long residential training programme and learnt about entrepreneur development skills.
At the valedictory function, Functional Manger DIC, Virender Kumar interacted with the trainees and distributed the certificates amongst them.
Speaking on the occasion, Director SBIRSETI, Mukesh Kumar Bansal impressed upon the trainees to act as ambassadors of RSETI and further informed about the start of new batches in Electrican, Plumber, Womens Tailor and alike.
B K Sharma (LDM, Reasi) and Bansi Lal Kotwal (FLC, Reasi) were also present on the occasion, the official added.