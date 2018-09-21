About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SBI-RSETI’s training prog on EDP concludes at Reasi

Published at September 21, 2018 12:41 AM 0Comment(s)357views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

Training programme on “EDP for PMEGEP beneficiaries” conducted by State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI) concluded here today.

According to an official, a total of 28 trainees hailing from Arnass, Garhi, Mahore, Dharmari ,Talwara, Sujandhar and Reasi participated in the 10-day long residential  training  programme and learnt about entrepreneur development skills.     

At the valedictory function, Functional Manger DIC, Virender Kumar interacted with the trainees and distributed the certificates amongst them.

 Speaking on the occasion, Director SBIRSETI, Mukesh Kumar Bansal impressed upon the trainees to act as ambassadors of RSETI and further informed about the start of new batches in Electrican, Plumber, Womens  Tailor and alike.

B K Sharma (LDM, Reasi) and Bansi Lal Kotwal  (FLC, Reasi) were also present on the occasion, the official added.

