SBI delegation meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 10:
A delegation of State Bank of India comprising Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Circle; Subash Joinwal, General Manager; Abhey Kishore Pandey, Deputy General Manager and Sandeep Vig, Regional Manager, met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today.
Singh briefed Governor about SBI’s functioning in J&K, its future expansion plans and about the services which are being offered to SBI’s clients.
While lauding the SBI’s role in providing reliable banking services to its customers, Governor stressed the crucial role which must be played by the entire banking sector to promote all round growth and development in the country, particularly in enabling the neglected segments of the society, artisans and skilled workers to become capable of setting up their own small enterprises.