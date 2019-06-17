Sayeed Malik assails police for failure to nab Shujaat’s killers

June 17, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

AMK pays rich tributes to slain journalist

Paying rich tributes to founder editor of Rising Kashmir, Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari, on his first death anniversary, veteran journalist, Muhammad Sayeed Malik, on Sunday assailed police for failing to nab his assassins.

Expressing dismay over the police investigation, Malik said it is important for people to know who killed the journalist.

“Police have failed to nab the assassins of Bukhari, it was the responsibility of the government to resolve the case but they failed in doing so,” he said.

Addressing the special Shujaat Bukhari memorial lectur here, he said that the killing has shown the difficulties and risks that the journalists in Kashmir face. The event was organized by Adbee Markaz Kamraz J&K (AMK) in collaboration with the Information Department to commemorate Bukhari’s first death anniversary. The function was presided over by Justice (retired) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani.

Malik said that the slain journalists academic and literary work should be taught in universities and “libraries so that our future generation will know his contribution towards Kashmiri society.”

Speakers said that Bukhari was a hero of Kashmir who died in pursuit to uphold the distinct identity of state.

“ Bukhari’s death has left entire Kashmir in shock and he will be always remembered for his great work,” said Justice Bashir.

“His biggest contribution towards Kashmiri language was its introduction at the secondary level,” he added. He added that Bukhari kept the spirit of “real journalism alive in Kashmir.”

Speaking on the occasion, former president of

Dr Aziz Hajini, Convenor Kashmiri Advisory Board of Sahitya Academy, said Shujaat kept the tradition of speaking “truth to the power when people were using words with care.”

"Shujaat worked tirelessly to safeguard the identity of Kashmir and always called spade a spade" Hajini said.

Former Chief Secretary, Shafi Pandith, said that Shujaat “always spoke lucidly and clearly the truth in a conflict-ridden society.”

Former Minister, Basharat Bukhari, delivered an emotional speech and narrated “the childhood memories” with his slain brother.

“Shujaat was the man of principles and will be remembered always for his contribution,” Basharat said.

State Convenor INTACH, Saleem Beigh, said the journalist strengthened the “roots of linguistic identity in Kashmir.”

He said that he had intellectual foresight and was thinking globally while caring for the identity of Kashmir.

Professor Naseem Shafaie also narrated the childhood memories of Bukhari and paid rich tributes to the slain journalist.

The proceedings of event were carried out by noted broadcaster Shakir Shafi. Others who spoke on the occasion include Ghulam Nabi Atish, Dr Altaf Hussain and others.

President AMK, Farooq Rafiabadi, welcomed the guests while vice-president AMK Abdul Ahad Hajini presented the vote of thanks. Apart from senior journalists, the event was also attended by a number of poets, writers and intellectuals.

