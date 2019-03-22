About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 22, 2019 |

Saving water bodies

On World Water Day, which is observed on March 22, we must rethink on the actual efforts made to save the dying water bodies in Kashmir valley. Some of the famous water bodies in Kashmir, including the lakes like Wullar, Dal, Hokersar, Anchar lake, etc have either been shrinking with unabated encroachments or have been polluted to the extent that their survival in the next couple of decades seems impossible. The efforts to conserve the wetlands and water bodies here have been too diminished in their scope to bring any result. Most of the times, it is the intervention of the courts that have come to the rescue of the water bodies than the government.  Two major water bodies in Kashmir, Dal and Wular, are continuously being polluted due to the flow untreated sewage into them. The administration has repeatedly failed to prevent their use as dumping sites. Barring the rare cleaning exercises, in which even authorities in the past said they had taken help from army, there is no respite in controlling the pollution. The courts have also found and held responsible several departments for exacerbating the problem. Besides the lakes, river Jhelum also has become a source to empty the sewage (liquid waste) as numerous small drains have been constructed along its course. It is generally said that waters of lakes and the river used to be so pure and pollution free that people used to drink it without treating it. Today, leave alone the human consumption, the once pristine water bodies have become so murky that it is difficult to tell them apart from the sewers. Even in Srinagar city, where the inland waterways provided means of transportation, there is no sign of them today. It is right time that the government adheres to its own policies and rules as laid down in conservation programmes. Not only human population, but the fauna also has been affected by the rising pollution in water bodies. There were reports published suggesting death of fish due to increased level of pollution and toxicity in some water bodies. With the fish gone, thousands of migratory birds that visit the valley and feed on fish will not find the habitat suitable. We are past the debates, even the court directions. Now is the time to act and save our water world. The water bodies are indispensable as they provide livelihood to thousands of people, whether it is in the form of tourists that they attract or the produce that is extracted from them.      

 

Latest News

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Mar 21 | PTI/AFP
Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Mar 21 | Agencies
NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

Mar 21 | Agencies
IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

Mar 21 | Agencies
All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Train service resumes in valley

Train service resumes in valley

Mar 21 | Agencies
One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

Mar 21 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir

Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir's Hajin

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 22, 2019 |

Saving water bodies

              

On World Water Day, which is observed on March 22, we must rethink on the actual efforts made to save the dying water bodies in Kashmir valley. Some of the famous water bodies in Kashmir, including the lakes like Wullar, Dal, Hokersar, Anchar lake, etc have either been shrinking with unabated encroachments or have been polluted to the extent that their survival in the next couple of decades seems impossible. The efforts to conserve the wetlands and water bodies here have been too diminished in their scope to bring any result. Most of the times, it is the intervention of the courts that have come to the rescue of the water bodies than the government.  Two major water bodies in Kashmir, Dal and Wular, are continuously being polluted due to the flow untreated sewage into them. The administration has repeatedly failed to prevent their use as dumping sites. Barring the rare cleaning exercises, in which even authorities in the past said they had taken help from army, there is no respite in controlling the pollution. The courts have also found and held responsible several departments for exacerbating the problem. Besides the lakes, river Jhelum also has become a source to empty the sewage (liquid waste) as numerous small drains have been constructed along its course. It is generally said that waters of lakes and the river used to be so pure and pollution free that people used to drink it without treating it. Today, leave alone the human consumption, the once pristine water bodies have become so murky that it is difficult to tell them apart from the sewers. Even in Srinagar city, where the inland waterways provided means of transportation, there is no sign of them today. It is right time that the government adheres to its own policies and rules as laid down in conservation programmes. Not only human population, but the fauna also has been affected by the rising pollution in water bodies. There were reports published suggesting death of fish due to increased level of pollution and toxicity in some water bodies. With the fish gone, thousands of migratory birds that visit the valley and feed on fish will not find the habitat suitable. We are past the debates, even the court directions. Now is the time to act and save our water world. The water bodies are indispensable as they provide livelihood to thousands of people, whether it is in the form of tourists that they attract or the produce that is extracted from them.      

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;