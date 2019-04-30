About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 30, 2019 |

Save water bodies

Despite massive public outcry, social campaigns and the public interest litigations, encroachment of water bodies continue unabated. Many concerned agencies and social action groups opine that there is a need to build consensus to preserve the wetlands of the state to maintain ecological balance. The wetlands of Kashmir hold a great history and for thousands of years have been a source of livelihood for the locals here and diverse flora and fauna continues to flourish near them. Civilizations as we know started near water bodies, and some of the greatest cities today are located on the banks of rivers. The sources provided them irrigation for the crops, drinking water and other sources of livelihood. But rather than continuing working with the great river, humans today are fighting against this very existence. Constructions, pollution and encroachment is creating havoc over delicate ecosystems and damaging the nature’s course of creation and managing things. Kashmir being a part of a very fragile eco-system is more vulnerable to climate change and any disturbance here will have a larger implication beyond the territory of the state. The glaciers feed most of rivers and any degradation to them will have a larger impact on the lives of the people. Some of the early warnings are already there – dust storms, cloudbursts, landslides and scorching heat in the summers. According to environmental experts in the slow but gradual warming of the earth, an increase in temperature between 3 and 5 may be recorded which would in turn affect the agriculture and climate. In fact, it is steadily wearing away at our efforts to control and repress it. We have seen catastrophic flash floods in Kashmir which may be linked to the melting of the glaciers. The move by right groups is very important considering the importance the wetlands hold not for the Kashmir but for the region itself. Judiciary has the power to hold State and subjects accountable for their misdoings. Government with the pressure from judiciary should take concrete and long lasting steps to preserve the precious water bodies. First there should be an immediate halt to all illegal constructions near the wetlands. The government must also try to eradicate all the construction and encroachment that has happened in years of negligence. Moreover, the Government should extend development to the waterfronts and turn it into unique features with the potential of attracting tourists. The state government must reopen long-buried streams many of which have been turned into agricultural and residential lands.

 

 

Latest News

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 30, 2019 |

Save water bodies

              

Despite massive public outcry, social campaigns and the public interest litigations, encroachment of water bodies continue unabated. Many concerned agencies and social action groups opine that there is a need to build consensus to preserve the wetlands of the state to maintain ecological balance. The wetlands of Kashmir hold a great history and for thousands of years have been a source of livelihood for the locals here and diverse flora and fauna continues to flourish near them. Civilizations as we know started near water bodies, and some of the greatest cities today are located on the banks of rivers. The sources provided them irrigation for the crops, drinking water and other sources of livelihood. But rather than continuing working with the great river, humans today are fighting against this very existence. Constructions, pollution and encroachment is creating havoc over delicate ecosystems and damaging the nature’s course of creation and managing things. Kashmir being a part of a very fragile eco-system is more vulnerable to climate change and any disturbance here will have a larger implication beyond the territory of the state. The glaciers feed most of rivers and any degradation to them will have a larger impact on the lives of the people. Some of the early warnings are already there – dust storms, cloudbursts, landslides and scorching heat in the summers. According to environmental experts in the slow but gradual warming of the earth, an increase in temperature between 3 and 5 may be recorded which would in turn affect the agriculture and climate. In fact, it is steadily wearing away at our efforts to control and repress it. We have seen catastrophic flash floods in Kashmir which may be linked to the melting of the glaciers. The move by right groups is very important considering the importance the wetlands hold not for the Kashmir but for the region itself. Judiciary has the power to hold State and subjects accountable for their misdoings. Government with the pressure from judiciary should take concrete and long lasting steps to preserve the precious water bodies. First there should be an immediate halt to all illegal constructions near the wetlands. The government must also try to eradicate all the construction and encroachment that has happened in years of negligence. Moreover, the Government should extend development to the waterfronts and turn it into unique features with the potential of attracting tourists. The state government must reopen long-buried streams many of which have been turned into agricultural and residential lands.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;