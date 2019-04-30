Save water bodies

April 30, 2019 |

Despite massive public outcry, social campaigns and the public interest litigations, encroachment of water bodies continue unabated. Many concerned agencies and social action groups opine that there is a need to build consensus to preserve the wetlands of the state to maintain ecological balance. The wetlands of Kashmir hold a great history and for thousands of years have been a source of livelihood for the locals here and diverse flora and fauna continues to flourish near them. Civilizations as we know started near water bodies, and some of the greatest cities today are located on the banks of rivers. The sources provided them irrigation for the crops, drinking water and other sources of livelihood. But rather than continuing working with the great river, humans today are fighting against this very existence. Constructions, pollution and encroachment is creating havoc over delicate ecosystems and damaging the nature’s course of creation and managing things. Kashmir being a part of a very fragile eco-system is more vulnerable to climate change and any disturbance here will have a larger implication beyond the territory of the state. The glaciers feed most of rivers and any degradation to them will have a larger impact on the lives of the people. Some of the early warnings are already there – dust storms, cloudbursts, landslides and scorching heat in the summers. According to environmental experts in the slow but gradual warming of the earth, an increase in temperature between 3 and 5 may be recorded which would in turn affect the agriculture and climate. In fact, it is steadily wearing away at our efforts to control and repress it. We have seen catastrophic flash floods in Kashmir which may be linked to the melting of the glaciers. The move by right groups is very important considering the importance the wetlands hold not for the Kashmir but for the region itself. Judiciary has the power to hold State and subjects accountable for their misdoings. Government with the pressure from judiciary should take concrete and long lasting steps to preserve the precious water bodies. First there should be an immediate halt to all illegal constructions near the wetlands. The government must also try to eradicate all the construction and encroachment that has happened in years of negligence. Moreover, the Government should extend development to the waterfronts and turn it into unique features with the potential of attracting tourists. The state government must reopen long-buried streams many of which have been turned into agricultural and residential lands.