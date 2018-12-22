‘Save girl child’ awareness rally held in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, DECEMBER 21:
District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode, on Friday flagged off an awareness rally to generate awareness among the people about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and Poshan Abhiyaan initiatives of central government.
Organized by ICDS Project, the rally was supervised by CDPO Anjum Ganai.
Additional DDC, Ramesh Chander, DySP Headquarters, Nikhil Gogna, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma, District Programme Officer ICDS, Surinder Mohan Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Harbans Sharma, Chief Education Officer, Nirmal Choudhary and other district officers took part in the awareness cyclothon, the official added.
The rally, participated by the school children and field staff of ICDS Project, passed through the town and culminated at DC Office.
Speaking at the flag off ceremony, the DDC said that the main aim of the campaign is to ensure that the girl child becomes a proud citizen of the country without discrimination.
This Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Poshan Abhiyaan rally would send a message across the district about the importance of protection and empowerment of girl child besides bringing about an attitudinal change in the society towards the girl child.
The CDPO said the campaign will address the diminishing Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and other issues related to women empowerment. She said that coordinated efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and empowerment of the girl child, the official said.