Saurabh Bhagat counsels students at SP College

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat, today interacted with students during a counselling session organized by District Employment and Counselling Centre Srinagar here at S.P. College.

Officers from Directorate of Employment, JKEDI and Women Development Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The program was intended to guide the budding human resource in a pragmatic manner where speakers shared their practical experiences with the students.

On the occasion, Bhagat, who was guest of honour at the program, spoke about his experience of cracking IAS examinations. He detailed various steps necessary for the preparations of civil services examinations. He urged students to work hard to achieve academic excellence.

During the program, three officers who had recently qualified the KAS examination were also called to share their experiences and guide the interested students accordingly.

Also the Career Counselling Officers of Employment Department gave presentations whereby the students of the college were guided about the NCS portal and also about the scholarship schemes, self- employment schemes and upcoming competitive examinations.