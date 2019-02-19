About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Saudi vows to try to de-escalate India-Pak tensions

Published at February 19, 2019


Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Feb 18:

 Saudi Arabia Monday vowed to try to "de-escalate” tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly suicide bombing in Pulwama by Jaish-e-Mohammad, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares to head to New Delhi from Islamabad.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah MahmoodQureshi on Monday.
Officials said that Qureshi briefed him in detail about the situation after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.
Tensions have been mounting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours amidst war of words and diplomatic brinkmanship over the attack.
"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Jubeir told the media.
He also said both countries were facing similar challenges, including the scourge of terrorism.
"We want both countries to resolve their conflicts and have peaceful relations," he said.
Saudi Arabia has influence over Pakistan and the Crown Prince during two-day visit inked at least seven MoUs and agreement to make investments of worth USD 20 billion.
The Kingdom also provided USD 3 billion loan and another USD 3 billion oil facility on deferred payment during the past three months.
Jubei's remarks to make efforts for reducing tensions came as Pakistan on Monday called back its envoy from India for consultations.

 

