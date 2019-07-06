About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 06, 2019 |

Saudi tourist dies in road mishap

In a tragic road accident a tourist from Saudi Arabia was killed in Pahalgam on Friday. The tourist, who lost his life in the said accident, has been identified as Mohammad Bin Halaf from Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
The dead body of the said person has been kept in police station Pahalgam and Saudi Arabian embassy in Delhi has been informed about the death of its citizen. Further proceedings and required formalities have been taken up by the authorities.

July 06, 2019 |

