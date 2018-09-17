Saudi-Qatar Crisis: How it all started

Qatar, a gas-rich country, depends on imports even for basic foodstuff
It all started on May 23, 2017, Qatar woke up to news of a hack attributing false statements to the emir of Qatar. The fake remarks were aired on several UAE and Saudi-owned networks in the Gulf, sparking a diplomatic breakdown.
The incident came just two days after US President Donald Trump met Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh.
On May 24, authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE also blocked Al Jazeera's website.
On June 5 early morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt issued statements announcing the severing of diplomatic relations with Qatar.
Saudi Arabia then shut its land borders with Qatar, and together with three other countries imposed a land, sea and air embargo on Qatar.
On June 7, Jordan also announced that it would scale back its diplomatic ties with Qatar and shut down the Al Jazeera bureau in Amman.
These four countries have claimed that Qatar worked to support “terrorism”, maintained too-close relations with Iran and meddled in the internal affairs of their countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar responded to the initial announcements by saying that there was “no legitimate justification” for the actions taken by the four countries to sever diplomatic relations.
It added that the decision was a “violation of its sovereignty” and that it would work to ensure that it would not affect the citizens and residents of Qatar. Qatar has repeatedly rejected the accusations levelled against it as “baseless.”
Both the emir of Qatar and the country’s foreign minister have reiterated that Qatar is willing to negotiate with the boycotting countries, and have welcomed calls from international leaders for dialogue.
The countries who imposed the blockade on the state of Qatar interfere in the internal affairs of many countries, and accuse all those who oppose them domestically and abroad with terrorism. By doing so, they are inflicting damage on the war on terror.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a speech to the UN General Assembly in September that, “We have refused to yield to dictations by pressure and siege.”
Following thirteen demands presented by the blockading countries and Qatar rejected the accusations and list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
The demands were:
- Downgrade diplomatic relations with Iran, expel Iranian military representatives from Qatar and limit economic cooperation
- Shut down the Turkish military base under construction in Qatar and cease all military cooperation with Turkey
- Sever ties to all “terrorist, sectarian and ideological” groups and add them to current and future “terror” lists
- Stop all funding of individuals, groups and organizations designated “terrorists” by the blockading countries, the US and others
- Hand over all listed “terrorists” and criminals wanted by the four countries and the US and to share all the information about them
- Shut down Al Jazeera and all affiliated stations
- Stop meddling in other nations' affairs and naturalizing citizens of the four blockading countries. Sever relations with elements opposed to blockading governments and hand over all intelligence gathered on them
- Financially compensate the four countries for loss of life, property and income caused by Qatar's policies over the years
- Seek harmony with surrounding countries - militarily, politically, economically, etc. - to ensure Gulf security and the application of the 2013/2014 Riyadh Agreement
- Hand over all information it holds on opposition elements it supported, with clarifications of the forms of support it gave them
- Shut down all news outlets funded directly and indirectly by Qatar, including Arabi21, Rassd, Al Araby Al Jadeed, Mekameleen and Middle East Eye
- All demands must be agreed to within 10 days or they will become null and void
- An agreement with Qatar on these points was to include clear goals and a schedule for reporting on progress (monthly for a year, quarterly for the second year, and annually for 10 years after that)
Saudi Arabia plans for a canal to turn Gulf rival Qatar into an island: A senior aide to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has dropped further hints that the country is planning to turn its Gulf rival Qatar into an island by digging a canal that will cut the peninsula off from the mainland.
The advisor appeared to confirm the Salwa Island project on Twitter as relations continue to deteriorate during a 14-month dispute between the two countries.
The £580 million canals would stretch the length of Qatar's 37-mile border with Saudi Arabia and be 650 foot wide.
Dug entirely within Saudi territory, it will leave a 0.6-mile sliver of land beside the Qatari border. It has been reported that a new military base and a nuclear waste dump will be built as close to the Qatari border as possible but others claim the project is intended to open up shipping channels and “boost tourism”.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, the next host nation of the World Cup, in June last year and accused it of funding terrorism and being closely allied with Iran. Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates also cut ties with Qatar, which found its land border closed, its state-owned airline barred from its neighbours' airspace and some of its nationals expelled.
Saud al-Qahtani, a senior adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Twitter that he is impatiently waiting on the implementation of the Salwa island project, which will change the geography of the region.
He had previously retweeted social media posts comparing the canal to an operation to remove “a malignant cancerous tumour” and another likening it to treating a war.
Five companies have been invited to tender bids for the project that will separate the Qatari peninsula from the Saudi mainland.
The successful canal-digging firm is expected to be announced in September, according to local media reports.
Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment and there was no immediate reaction on the plan from Qatar, a country that’s only land border is with Saudi.
Qataris were furious when details of the plan emerged in June. Ahmed al-Sulaiti, a Qatari writer tweeted as: “Digging the Salwa canal reminds me of the battle of the Confederates when Jews of Khaybar and the infidels of Quraysh and their allies surrounded the Muslims in Medina,” Ahmed al-Sulaiti, referring to a battle between the Muslim Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) forces and his enemies.
Qatar, a gas-rich country, depends on imports even for basic foodstuff. Following the blockade, it flew and shipped in thousands of cows to provide milk. It has also become increasingly reliant on Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional nemesis, and Turkey.
Kuwait has led mediation efforts to resolve the long-running dispute but with no success so far.
Author works at National Industries Company, Kuwait
arafatashraf09@gmail.com