June 16, 2019 | Agencies

Saudi-Iran tension: Crown prince accuses Iran of tanker attacks

 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused rival Iran of twin attacks on oil tankers in a vital Gulf shipping channel, according to excerpts of an interview published early Sunday.

"The Iranian regime did not respect the presence of the Japanese prime minister as a guest in Tehran and responded to his (diplomatic) efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese," he told pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat, referring to the attacks in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Iran has denied any involvement.

