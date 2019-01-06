Saudi courts to notify women by text on rulings confirming divorce

RK Web NewsSrinagar
A new direction has been issued to courts in Saudi Arabia regarding the status of divorce cases in the court. According to the direction courts will have to notify the women about the confirmation ruling on divorce cases.
The new direction has been issued to allow women to claim their alimony that otherwise and in the case of secret divorces many women have been unable to.
"The new measure ensures women get their [alimony] rights when they're divorced," Saudi lawyer Nisreen al-Ghamdi has told Bloomberg.
The directive is also meant to keep the women informed about their marital status.
The directive is also said to be part of the reforms pushed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, such as allowing women to attend football matches and work in jobs traditionally reserved for men.