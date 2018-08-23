About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 23, 2018


Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new J&K Governor

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Satya Pal Malik has been sworn in as the 13 Governor of Jammu and Kashmir succeeding Narinder Nath Vohra.

The oath of office was administered to Malik on Thursday by Chief Justice of Jammu Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal. at Raj Bhawan here.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malik was appointed as the new Governor of J&K by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

He (Malik) arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday and was received by the Member Parliament and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah; Advisors to the Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar & Khurshid Ahmad Ganai; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Director General Police, S P Vaid; Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula; Financial Commissioners, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and other senior officers of the civil, police administration and the Army.

