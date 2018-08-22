Satya Pal Malik is new JK Governor

PTINew Delhi, Aug 21:
Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and he would replace N N Vohra, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué on Tuesday.
Satya Pal Malik, a former lawmaker and BJP's national vice president, had been appointed as the Governor of Bihar in September last year. He served as the Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from 21 April 1990 to 10 November 1990. Born on 24 July 1946, Malik has held many important positions in both Centre and State.
The 72-year-old has been a member of the Rajya Sabha on two occasions - from 1980-84 and from 1986-89. Malik has also been a part of the Lower House - from 1989 to 1990.
Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor's Rule since June 20, after the BJP ended its coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party or PDP.
N N Vohra was appointed as J&K Government by the UPA government in 2008 and the Narendra Modi government had continued with him.
Even though his term ended on June 28, the Government of India (GoI) decided to continue with him. The Amarnath Yatra was due to start at the time and the Governor was heading the board which was looking into elaborate security cover.
Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as Governor of Bihar replacing Malik, and Satyadev Narayan Arya will be the new Governor of Haryana, it said.
Baby Rani Maurya will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, it said.
Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Governor of Haryana, has been transferred to Tripura.
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has been transferred to Meghalaya, it said.
Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred to Sikkim, it said.