Satya Pal Malik appointed new Governor of J&K

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi
Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as new governor of Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday.
Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir to replace incumbent Governor N N Vohra, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique today.
Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar replacing Malik, and Satyadev Narayan Arya will be the new Governor of Haryana, it said.
Vohra, who was appointed governor in June 2008 was given a fresh term in 2013. He is among the few governors appointed by the UPA government to have continued in his position in the BJP-led NDA dispensation.
Meanwhile Baby Rani Maurya will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, it said.
Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Governor of Haryana, has been transferred to Tripura.
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has been transferred to Meghalaya, it said.
Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred to Sikkim, it said. (PTI)