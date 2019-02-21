About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Satisfied over safety of Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand: PDP

Published at February 21, 2019


PTI

Uttarakhand:

 A delegation of Peoples Democratic Party from Jammu and Kashmir visited Uttarakhand for a first-hand assessment of the situation here following alleged harassment of Kashmiri students after the recent terror attack in Pulwama.
The delegation consisting of Rajya Sabha member Faiyaz Ahmed Mir, former MLA Aijaz Ahmed Mir and other party leaders reached here Tuesday to assess the situation, Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) Ajay Rautela told PTI.
"The delegation interacted with Kashmiri students studying in different institutions here and returned after expressing satisfaction over their safety," he said.
The PDP leaders also took some of the students along with them who expressed a desire to go home with their colleges being closed, the IG said.
The visit followed after reports about alleged harassment of Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack began doing the rounds on the social media, the IG said.
"However, they had a first-hand assessment of the situation in consultation with the Kashmiri students themselves and have returned perfectly satisfied," Rautela said.

 

 

