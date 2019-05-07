Satellite session of International Conference held at SMVDU

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Satellite Session of the 2nd International Multi-Topic Conference on Engineering & Sciences (IMCES'2019), Mauritius was held at the Conference Hall, SoECE, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

As per a varsity spokesman, satellite session of the Conference was organized & coordinated by Dr. Amit Kant Pandit, Senior Faculty, SoECE, SMVDU and session was chaired by the faculty members of SMVDU, including Dr. Pandit; Dr. K R Jha; and Mr. Anil Bhardwaj. Other sessions were chaired via 'Skype' by Prof. Jason Levy, University of Hawaii, USA; Prof. D. M. Akbar Hussain, Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Denmark; Prof. Ponnadurai Ramasami,University of Mauritius and Prof. Preeta Sharma, Oxford College of Engineering. The Session started with a keynote from Dr. Amit Kant Pandit,on the topic “IT as Integration Tool for Sustainable Supply Chain”. On he whole, 10 papers were presented via 'Skype' from Malaysia, China and India.

Dr. Pandit, while speaking on the occasion, said that such engagements help collaborate research work with people across the globe with minimum financial and administrative resources.

Dr K R Jha suggested that such events are to be organised more in future. Bhardwaj presented vote of thanks.

The coordinator thanked Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU for his kind support and expressed the thanks to various university sections involved for successfully holding this conference, including Dr. Ashutosh Vashishtha, Senior Faculty, School of Business, Prof. V K Bhat,Registrar, SMVDU , the DQA Team and the Media Cell, the spokesman added.