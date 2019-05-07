About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Satellite session of International Conference held at SMVDU

The Satellite Session of the 2nd International Multi-Topic Conference on Engineering & Sciences (IMCES'2019), Mauritius was held at the Conference Hall, SoECE, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).
As per a varsity spokesman, satellite session of the Conference was organized & coordinated by Dr. Amit Kant Pandit, Senior Faculty, SoECE, SMVDU and session was chaired by the faculty members of SMVDU, including Dr. Pandit; Dr. K R Jha; and Mr. Anil Bhardwaj. Other sessions were chaired via 'Skype' by Prof. Jason Levy, University of Hawaii, USA; Prof. D. M. Akbar Hussain, Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Denmark; Prof. Ponnadurai Ramasami,University of Mauritius and Prof. Preeta Sharma, Oxford College of Engineering. The Session started with a keynote from Dr. Amit Kant Pandit,on the topic “IT as Integration Tool for Sustainable Supply Chain”. On he whole, 10 papers were presented via 'Skype' from Malaysia, China and India.
Dr. Pandit, while speaking on the occasion, said that such engagements help collaborate research work with people across the globe with minimum financial and administrative resources.
Dr K R Jha suggested that such events are to be organised more in future. Bhardwaj presented vote of thanks.
The coordinator thanked Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU for his kind support and expressed the thanks to various university sections involved for successfully holding this conference, including Dr. Ashutosh Vashishtha, Senior Faculty, School of Business, Prof. V K Bhat,Registrar, SMVDU , the DQA Team and the Media Cell, the spokesman added.

Latest News

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

May 06 | Rising Kashmir News
Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

May 06 | Umar Raina
GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

May 06 | PTI/AFP
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

May 06 | Press Trust of India
Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama

Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chata ...

May 06 | Javid Sofi
LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

May 06 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

May 06 | RK Online Desk
NC

NC's Hasnain Masoodi casts his vote at polling station in Khrew

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

May 06 | Agencies
Most polling booths don

Most polling booths don't see voters in Pulwama, Shopian in first hour ...

May 06 | Agencies
Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

May 06 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Satellite session of International Conference held at SMVDU

              

The Satellite Session of the 2nd International Multi-Topic Conference on Engineering & Sciences (IMCES'2019), Mauritius was held at the Conference Hall, SoECE, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).
As per a varsity spokesman, satellite session of the Conference was organized & coordinated by Dr. Amit Kant Pandit, Senior Faculty, SoECE, SMVDU and session was chaired by the faculty members of SMVDU, including Dr. Pandit; Dr. K R Jha; and Mr. Anil Bhardwaj. Other sessions were chaired via 'Skype' by Prof. Jason Levy, University of Hawaii, USA; Prof. D. M. Akbar Hussain, Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Denmark; Prof. Ponnadurai Ramasami,University of Mauritius and Prof. Preeta Sharma, Oxford College of Engineering. The Session started with a keynote from Dr. Amit Kant Pandit,on the topic “IT as Integration Tool for Sustainable Supply Chain”. On he whole, 10 papers were presented via 'Skype' from Malaysia, China and India.
Dr. Pandit, while speaking on the occasion, said that such engagements help collaborate research work with people across the globe with minimum financial and administrative resources.
Dr K R Jha suggested that such events are to be organised more in future. Bhardwaj presented vote of thanks.
The coordinator thanked Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU for his kind support and expressed the thanks to various university sections involved for successfully holding this conference, including Dr. Ashutosh Vashishtha, Senior Faculty, School of Business, Prof. V K Bhat,Registrar, SMVDU , the DQA Team and the Media Cell, the spokesman added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;