SASB organizes Pratham Pooja at Chandanwari

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Umang Narula performed Pratham Pooja on Monday on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima at Chandanwari on the traditional Pahalgam route amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

The SASB has been organizing Pratham Pooja on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Shiva for the peaceful conduct of the Annual yatra.

CEO reviewed the status of snow clearance on the track and inspected ongoing arrangements for Amarnath yatra. He also reviewed arrangements at Chandanwari.

The CEO was accompanied by Anup Kumar Soni, Addl. CEO, SASB; Khalid Jehangir, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Nasir Ahmad, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority; Syed Faheem, SDM Pahalgam, R.K. Pandita, GM (Works); other officers of the Shrine Board, District Administration and Karan Singh Charak and Sudershan Khajuria representatives of BABA NIYAS.

The CEO impressed upon the officers of the Pahalgam Development Authority, R&B, Tourism, PDD, PHE, & other concerned Departments to expedite the work on upgradation of the track on the entire Pahalgam route, erection of Shelter Sheds and ensure timely repair of all damaged infrastructure.

He also inspected Sewage Treatment Plant ( STP ) at the Nunwan Base Camp and reviewed the arrangements being made for the safe and comfortable stay of yatris.

The CEO asked the CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority to take timely action to ensure collection, segregation and disposal of all garbage which would be generated during the Yatra.

He directed that the sanitation arrangements should be strictly monitored on daily basis, particularly ensuring the effective functioning of the STPs at the Nunwan Base Camp and maintaining cleanliness in all the Camps.

The CEO also asked officers of all the concerned Government Departments and agencies to work on war footing to put in place all arrangements at all yatra camps on this route well before the commencement of the yatra on July 1.