Sarpanchs of B’la, Kulgam administered oath

Srinagar, January 15:
District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash Tuesday administered oath to recently elected Sarpanchs and inaugurated a three week training programme for them here at Dak Bunglow.
ACD, ACR, DPO Baramulla, DSP HQ, BDOs and other concerned were present on the occasion.
The programme is aimed at sensitizing the Sarpanchs about their responsibilities and the ways by which they can serve the people of their respective areas in a better way. It was given out that during the training programme which will continue till February 07, the Sarpanchs of the district will be imparted training in a phased manner.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC made the Sarpanchs aware about their duties as guaranteed in the Panchayat Raj Act. He said that the aim of the Panchayat Raj is to transfer power at village level so that problems faced by the villagers can be redressed at the grass root level. He also said that the Sarpanchs should know about government schemes and programmes so that they can deliver the benefits to people in a meaningful way. He asked them to be proactive and strengthen their PRI's by way of solving basic problems of the people.
He also informed the Sarpanchs that 18 departments have been included under Panchayat Raj and the officers of the said departments have to consult Sarpanchs and Panchs in preparation of schemes and programmes.
Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani also administered oath to the newly elected Sarpanchs of the district, here at ITI College.
The DDC congratulated the Sarpanchs on being elected as representatives of their respective areas. He said that the Sarpanchs can truly represent and meet the local developmental aspirations by facilitating direct participation of people in planning the development of their areas and implementing Government welfare schemes under their close monitoring.
He also urged upon them to meet the expectations of people and take development scenario to new heights in their areas.
ACD Hilal Ahmad and other officers and officials of RDD besides family members of Sarpanchs were also present on the occasion.