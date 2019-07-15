Sarpanchs, must dedicate themselves to public service: Bhat

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Legislator, Nizamuddin Bhat on Sunday exhorted upon Sarpanchs and Panchs to dedicate themselves to public service.

He was addressing a gathering of Sarpanchs and Panchs of Bandipora constituency at his office.

Bhat exhorted on them to dedicate to public service through judicious use of public money and time bound completion of public works/projects. He expressed satisfaction over the functioning of Panchayats as grass root institutions for rural development.

Bhat asked them to focus on sanitation, public health, infrastructure building, education and forestation for a healthy environment, besides women empowerment and employment avenues.