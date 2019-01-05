Sarpanch’s brother shot dead at Tral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 04:
Unidentified gunmen shot dead brother of sarpanch in Tral on Friday.
Police said gunmen fired at one Sarmanjeet Singh, son of Nanak Singh at village Khasipoa, Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the morning.
He said Singh received critical bullet injuries on chest and abdomen and was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.
The deceased was brother of sarpanch Rajinder Singh.
Rajinder was earlier associated with Congress but contested the recently-held panchayat polls as an independent candidate from Khasipora, Tral and won.