March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sarpanch, Panch deputation calls on Advisor Skandan

A deputation of Sarpanchs and Panchs of different parts of the State on Wednesday called on Advisor to Governor, K Skandan and brought to his notice various issues confronting them in the functioning of Panchayats .
As per an official, they demanded provision of security for PRI members and sanction of Rs 20 Lakh Panchyat Development Fund to each Panchayat.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth adding the same would be examined sympathetically, the official added.

