Sarovar Hotels expands presence in J&K

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Jan 14

Hotel management firm Sarovar Hotels and Resorts Monday said it is expanding its footprint in Jammu and Kashmir with signing of an agreement with a new hotel, Viraj Sarovar Portico, in Jammu.
The 45-room hotel will become operational in mid-2019 and will be Sarovar's second hotel in the state after RK Sarovar Portico in Srinagar, the company said in a statement.
Sarovar Hotels currently manages 80 operational hotels at 50 destinations in India and overseas under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Hometel brands. PTI

