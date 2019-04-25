Saroori visits landslide-hit Bathri village, expresses grief

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister and Vice President JKPCC, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori visited Bathri village of Kahara tehsil where more than a dozen houses have been damaged due to landslides.

As per an statement, former Minister was accompanied by Sarpanch Bathri, Chowdhary Mohd Aslam, Chowdhary Hasham Din, Farooq Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Abdul Qayoom Mir and family members of affected families remained present.

Saroori met the affected families and assessed the damaged caused to these houses.

He asked the district administration for reallocation of the affected families to safer places. He also asked for deputing the various teams comprised of District Officer to monitor situation regularly.

Saroori asked the district administration for preparing the detail report of the damaged cause to the property due to landslide at an earliest so the immediate compensation could be provided to the victims under SDRF scheme. He also urged Governor administration for releasing Rs. 5 lakhs each to the victims for reconstructing of their houses.

While interacting with the affected families, Saroori assured them that every possible help would be provided in reconstruction of their houses. He further instructed the villagers to stay away from the sliding zone.

Later , Saroori visited District Hospital Kishtwar here to enquire about the health of various patients from Kishtwar and Doda district.

Saroori interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and assured them all help.

He asked the doctors about the status of the patients and was also briefed by the doctors about the treatment being extended to the person undergoing treatment.

He instructed the Hospital authorities and Doctors to provide every required medical facility to the patient so that they do not feel any inconvenience. Mr. Saroori also wished for early recovery of the patient.

