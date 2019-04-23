Saroori condemns attack in SriLanka

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister J&K and Vice President JKPCC, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Monday condemned the attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 200 people on Easter Sunday.

As per a statement, Saroori described the attack as “cowardly attacks” that targeted innocent worshippers and civilians.



"Everyone is saddened and disturbed by the reports of multiple bomb blasts in Colombo. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured for a speedy and early recovery," Saroori said.