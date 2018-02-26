Saroori announces span on Damber-Mullar, blacktopping on Guzzer-Gurinal road

Rising Kashmir NewsMugalmaidan, Feb 25:
Observing that misgovernance and trust deficit are the main reasons of growing alienation among people, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori who concluded his week-long tour of Inderwal constituency Sunday said the three and half years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is a big zero because this dispensation has failed on all fronts.
“Encouraging corruption, supporting nepotism and abusing State apparatus to deprive people of their democratic rights are only noticeable achievements of the present dispensation,” Saroori said and regretted that present regime has miserably failed to carry forward the process of peace, development and reconciliation which was initiated by the UPA Government in the State.
Saroori said Congress had changed political discourse of the State and also restored dignity and honour of the people by pursuing the pro-peace agenda. “The process of reconciliation is still incomplete because the present regime during the last three and half years has failed to connect itself with the common masses”, he said and added that alienation among people have been increasing with every passing day due to widening of the gap between the commoners and ruling elites.
He said that after 2014 Assembly elections it is only the Congress which has been pursuing agenda for establishing lasting peace and tranquility. “It is result of the convictions and vision of our party that Congress has again earned credibility and trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said, adding, “successfully connecting with people in the biggest achievements of Congress”. “Our party laid strong foundation for accelerating developmental activities in all regions and sub-regions”, he said and reminded that it was only during the Congress that equal treatment was given to all regions of the State.
On the occasion Saroori also announced various developmental projects for the sub-division Chatroo including construction of 45 metre. Span Bridge on Dumber to Mullar road for that Rs. 1.87 crores have been sanctioned and blacktopping on 7.5 kms long Guzzer to Gurinal road which was the long pending demands of the area.
