Sarmad takes stock of renovation works at Bakshi Stadium

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, DECEMBER 24:
Secretary Information and Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today took stock of ongoing works here at Bakshi Stadium.
The Secretary was briefed about the progress of works by the Executive Engineer Sports Council Muzaffar Ahmad and the representatives of National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC).
He was informed that the stadium will be equipped with floodlights for which towers have already been erected, while the work on main building and pavilion including laying Kota stones is being fast-paced to meet the deadline of March-April 2019.
The Secretary impressed upon the construction agency to employ sufficient manpower and complete all works within the stipulated time. He, however, emphasized that no compromise shall be made vis-à-vis quality of work.
Pertinently, the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) approved stadium is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore by NPCC to meet the international standards for organising national and international matches.