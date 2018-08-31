Sarmad reviews progress of sports projects under PMDP, NSDF

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 30:
Secretary Youth Services & Sports (YSS) and Information, Sarmad Hafeez today chaired a meeting to review the progress on projects being implemented in the State under Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) and National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).
The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Council, Additional Secretary YSS, Executive Engineer Sports Council and representatives from JKPCC and NPCC.
During the meeting, Hafeez took a detailed review of the Rs 200-crore package announced under PMDP for Jammu and Kashmir to boost the sports infrastructure in the State, through which the “state of art” sports facilities are being developed in all the districts of the state. Under this project, multiple purpose indoor sports halls are being constructed in all the 22 districts of the state at the cost of Rs 4 crore each.
While taking the district wise review of the implementation of this vital project, the Secretary directed the concerned executing agency to gear up its men and machinery and accelerate the pace to achieve the target in the stipulated time frame.
Asking the executing agency to submit the fortnightly report with regards to the completion of work and the manpower including skilled and unskilled persons employed for the work done on daily basis, Hafeez said that the government is keen to develop the sports infrastructure in the State and the work for its implementation needs to be expedited and carried out in a professional manner.
On the occasion, Hafeez also reviewed the progress of renovation works of Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu which is being executed under NSDF. He directed the executing agency to double the manpower and asked them to complete both the projects before March 31, 2019 deadline.
The meeting also discussed the various issues and the financial implication that leads to delay in the execution of certain projects.