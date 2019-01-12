Sarmad inspects pace of work on Indoor Sports Hall Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, JANUARY 11:
Secretary Youth Services and Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez inspected the progress of work on Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall at Sehpora here today.
The Secretary was briefed about the status of construction, other related works and was informed that the project is in its final stage of completion.
While reviewing the pace of works, the Secretary was informed that against the estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, Rs 3.80 crore have been expended on the project.
The Secretary directed the executing agency to complete the pending work within next 4 days so that it is dedicated to the public well in time.
While reviewing the facilities to be provided at the Indoor Sports Hall, he directed the officials to install water filter, flex boards besides ensuring functional toilets and proper lighting.
Complementing the Sports Council for completing majority of work of the Indoor Sports Hall, the Secretary said that it will have the distinction of being the first project commissioned under PMDP’s Rs 200 crore special sports package.
He said that the facility will be an invaluable asset for the youth of the district Ganderbal where they will get the chance to play indoor games. He said that 12 to 18 indoor games will be played in the stadium.
The Secretary said there was no dearth of talent among our youth, but the need of hour is to provide them proper coaching and infrastructure. He said government is endeavouring to provide best sports facilities at the grass root level and construction of indoor stadiums in all districts of the State is the first step in this direction.
ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, Divisional Sports Officer Nuzhat Ara, Principal College of Physical Education Ganderbal, Dr Hartej Singh, EXN J&K Sports Council and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.