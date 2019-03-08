About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sarmad inaugurates Youth Football League

 J&K Sports Council is organizing youth football league in all districts of the State reaching out to the far off places with the aim to spread sports in every nook and corner of the State.
Administrative Secretary Sarmad Hafeez who was the Chief Guest on the occasion inaugurated the league. Director General Youth Services & Sports Saleem Ur Rehman, Secretary J&K State Sports Council Dr. Naseem Javeed Chaudhary, Treasurer All India Football Federation Zameer A Thakur, Vice President JK Football Association Nazir A Bhat, Chief Sports Officer SC Abdul Qayoom, Sports Officer Jammu Ravi Sigh and other officials from Sports Council were also present.
On the opening day, two exhibition matches were played in both boys and girls category at Parade Ground Jammu. The format of the competition is round robin league system in which matches will be played on home and away basis in all districts in both the genders under the age group of under 18 years. The competition shall be played in all 3 divisions of the State and all the matches shall be played under the aegis of JKFA and rules governed by AIFF.
Later at the function Chief Guest also distributed the Football Kits to all the participating Teams from Jammu Province.

;