Sarmad flags-off student skiers to Russia

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 04:
Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez, today flagged-off a group of student skiers to Russia to participate in SAKHALIN 2019, 1st Children of Asia Winter International Sports Games.
While interacting with participants, Secretary YSS encouraged them to adopt a positive approach and develop zest to perform very well in the international event. He told them that they are ambassadors of the state who can highlight the potential of J&K snow sports abroad. He also advised them to exhibit good sportsmanship.
He said that it is a big opportunity for them to prove their talent at the international level.
The Secretary also directed Youth Services and Sports officers that these participants should be provided with the all requisite logistic support.
Hafeeza Akhtar, international skiing coach said that the participants have been selected after their due performance in Skiing and Snow Boarding at state level competitions. She added that four participants will take part in Alpine skiing and one in snowboarding.
Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, Nuzhat Ara on the occasion said that it is an opportunity for the participants to represent the J&K state at 1st Children of Asia Winter International Sports games and the department is working to enhance the sports potential of youth.
Secretary Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javid Choudhary, Sports Officer Central, Nusrat Gazala and other officials present on the occasion.