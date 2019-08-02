Sarmad discusses Bakshi Stadium, MAM Stadium upgradation

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expresses concern over delays, stresses on workforce augmentation, double shift to complete targets

Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz discussed the completion of works at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and MAM Stadium, Jammu with a team of executives from National Projects Construction Corporation here today.

During the meeting, the Secretary expressed concern over the delay in the completion of works at the two sporting places and asked the executing agency to pace up the works.

Sarmad Hafiz suggested augmentation of workforce at the two sites and even, if need be, resort to double shifts to complete the targets. He said completion of the works at these two places is all the more important because once completed youth of the State can optimally utilize the facilities at these two stadia.

The Secretary also impressed upon the executing agency officials to use quality material and confirm to international standards while raising these facilities as is the objective of the State Government.

The State Government, it may be recalled here, has taken up an ambitious project of upgradation of facilities at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and MAM Stadium, Jammu to match with international stands.

The meeting was attended by Group General Manager (Project), D P Singh, Zonal Manager North zone, Darampal, Project Manager senior officers of Youth Services & Sports Department.