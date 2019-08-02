About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sarmad discusses Bakshi Stadium, MAM Stadium upgradation

Expresses concern over delays, stresses on workforce augmentation, double shift to complete targets

Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz discussed the completion of works at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and MAM Stadium, Jammu with a team of executives from National Projects Construction Corporation here today.
During the meeting, the Secretary expressed concern over the delay in the completion of works at the two sporting places and asked the executing agency to pace up the works.
Sarmad Hafiz suggested augmentation of workforce at the two sites and even, if need be, resort to double shifts to complete the targets. He said completion of the works at these two places is all the more important because once completed youth of the State can optimally utilize the facilities at these two stadia.
The Secretary also impressed upon the executing agency officials to use quality material and confirm to international standards while raising these facilities as is the objective of the State Government.
The State Government, it may be recalled here, has taken up an ambitious project of upgradation of facilities at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and MAM Stadium, Jammu to match with international stands.
The meeting was attended by Group General Manager (Project), D P Singh, Zonal Manager North zone, Darampal, Project Manager senior officers of Youth Services & Sports Department.

Latest News

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sarmad discusses Bakshi Stadium, MAM Stadium upgradation

Expresses concern over delays, stresses on workforce augmentation, double shift to complete targets

              

Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz discussed the completion of works at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and MAM Stadium, Jammu with a team of executives from National Projects Construction Corporation here today.
During the meeting, the Secretary expressed concern over the delay in the completion of works at the two sporting places and asked the executing agency to pace up the works.
Sarmad Hafiz suggested augmentation of workforce at the two sites and even, if need be, resort to double shifts to complete the targets. He said completion of the works at these two places is all the more important because once completed youth of the State can optimally utilize the facilities at these two stadia.
The Secretary also impressed upon the executing agency officials to use quality material and confirm to international standards while raising these facilities as is the objective of the State Government.
The State Government, it may be recalled here, has taken up an ambitious project of upgradation of facilities at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and MAM Stadium, Jammu to match with international stands.
The meeting was attended by Group General Manager (Project), D P Singh, Zonal Manager North zone, Darampal, Project Manager senior officers of Youth Services & Sports Department.

News From Rising Kashmir

;