Sarmad declares open ‘Goals for Girls’summit in Srinagar

US-based trainers to use football as a tool to impart leadership skills to participants
US-based trainers to use football as a tool to impart leadership skills to participants
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26:
In a first, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) is organizing a Leadership Summit for Girls to impart life and leadership skills to them using football. JKSCC has entered into a joint collaboration for this initiative with US-based organization“Goals for Girls” and Tata Trust.
Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez declared the summit open on Wednesday at Gindun Sports Complex Srinagar. He was accompanied by Secretary State Sports Council Dr Naseem Javed Choudhary.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez said sports is an important tool that can teach leadership skills, social values and helps building confidence among the youth and it can act as a prime tool for empowering girls.
He said the youth especially girls in the state are eager to learn but need a handholding. He said the summit will help the girls in having confidence in themselves and building their leadership skills. He said Football teaches awareness, communication, teamwork, and goalsetting, and empowers women to create tangible change in their own lives and in their communities. He said during the summit the girls will be taught these qualities on and off the field using football as a tool.
As many as 120 girls from 6 districts of the state are participating in the summit.
Sarmad Hafeez said that every single girl attending the Summit is rich in potential, strength and ability to make a lasting impact. He said the summit will further empower girls to harness the strengths they already have, to become their own advocates, and to become agents of change in their own community.
While interacting with the participants, Sarmad said sport can be a force to amplify women's voices and tear down gender barriers and discrimination. He said women in sport defy the misperception that they are weak or incapable. “Every time they clear a hurdle or kick a ball, demonstrating not only physical strength, but also leadership and strategic thinking, they take a step towards gender equality” he said.
About 26 coaches and mentors from various district units of State Football Academy including US based trainers from Goals for Girls and Tata Trust will engage with the girls during the summit and train them in various modules that will culminate on September 29.
Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Divisional Sports Officer Central, JKFA Members and other guests were also present during the inaugural session of the summit.