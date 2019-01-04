Sarjan Barkati being victimized: Rasheed

Asks Govt to prove if he has ever indulged in stone pelting
Asks Govt to prove if he has ever indulged in stone pelting
Kulgam:
Former MLA and AIP President Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Thursday visited residence of prominent pro-freedom leader, Sarjan Barkati— expressing solidarity with his family.
Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said that Barkati was being victimized for just speaking the trust and representing sentiments and aspirations of the masses.
Rasheed later while talking to media challenged J&K Police to prove anything against Barkati. “All the cases against Sarjan Barkati are fake and fabricated and security agencies have chocked the space for any peaceful political activity,” he said. “His only fault is that he has been constantly talking about resolution of Kashmir issue and implementation of UN resolutions, which by no standards is a crime. New Delhi must explain if people like Barkati too are put behind bars without any proper charges against him, what has New Delhi to offer those holding arms in their hands.”
He said that while Barkati is the lone bread earner of his family, government has no right to deprive his children from getting better education, which they are not able to get in absence of their beloved father.
“Denial of proper education to kids of Barkati have exposed tall claims of Modi government about its programme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao,” Rasheed said. He sought unconditional release of Barkati and other political activists languished in various jails since years together.
He also urged authorities to release Parvaiz Ahmad Pala son of Muhammad Ayub of Matbugh who is languished in Sub Jail Anantnag and is suffering from a chronic disease.